Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Republic First Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.43 million, a P/E ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harris Wildstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 834,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 96.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 15.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 97.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 27,890 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

