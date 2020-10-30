Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Park National Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Park National in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $7.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Park National’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.29.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Park National in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $93.00 on Friday. Park National has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $105.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Park National by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Park National by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Park National by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Park National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.