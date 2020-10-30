Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TCF Financial Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for TCF Financial in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. TCF Financial’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TCF. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

TCF opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TCF Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,615,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,203,000 after buying an additional 218,648 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in TCF Financial by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,540,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,311,000 after buying an additional 925,564 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in TCF Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,499,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,122,000 after buying an additional 225,774 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in TCF Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,100,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,346,000 after buying an additional 109,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TCF Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,363,000 after buying an additional 62,694 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $574,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,354.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

