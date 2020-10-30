Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.03.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 17.73%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 21,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 24,015 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 365,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 103,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

