Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Sunday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of HOG opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 46.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,912.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

