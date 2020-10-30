Research Analysts Offer Predictions for John Bean Technologies Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for John Bean Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.90.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $86.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $119.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.34.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 11.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,494,000 after buying an additional 65,023 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total value of $29,658.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,580 shares of company stock worth $882,719 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

