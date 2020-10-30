Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the company will earn $2.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.71. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion.

TSE:QSR opened at C$70.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$75.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.16. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$36.48 and a twelve month high of C$90.71.

In other news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.24, for a total value of C$2,191,024.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,681,787.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

