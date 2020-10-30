Reviewing Atos SE/Atos Origins (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) and Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY)

Atos SE/Atos Origins (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) and Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Atos SE/Atos Origins and Hino Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atos SE/Atos Origins 0 0 5 0 3.00 Hino Motors 1 2 0 0 1.67

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atos SE/Atos Origins and Hino Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atos SE/Atos Origins $12.98 billion 0.57 $3.81 billion N/A N/A Hino Motors $16.67 billion 0.27 $289.52 million N/A N/A

Atos SE/Atos Origins has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hino Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Atos SE/Atos Origins and Hino Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atos SE/Atos Origins N/A N/A N/A Hino Motors 1.01% 2.48% 1.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Atos SE/Atos Origins shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hino Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Atos SE/Atos Origins has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hino Motors has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Atos SE/Atos Origins Company Profile

Atos SE provides information technology services and solutions worldwide. It offers infrastructure and data management services, including cloud services and digital workplace services, business and platform solutions, big data, and cybersecurity products and services, as well as transactional services. The company's solutions include automated help and interaction centers, cloud and mobile solutions, unified communications and collaboration tools; Atos Codex, a suite of business-driven analytics and IOT solutions and services; business process outsourcing; business and platform solutions for mobile apps and devices, as well as SaaS integration; and computing platforms, security solutions, software appliances, and services. It also offers payments and transactional services. The company primarily operates under the Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify, and Worldline brands. It serves aerospace, defense, financial services, health, manufacturing, media, utilities, public sector, retail, telecommunications, and transportation sectors. Atos SE was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger cars, as well as various types of engines, replenishment parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

