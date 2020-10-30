Reviewing Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) and Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS)

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) and Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bridgewater Bancshares and Citizens Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citizens Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bridgewater Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.94%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than Citizens Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Citizens Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgewater Bancshares 27.23% 12.74% 1.30% Citizens Financial Services 27.47% 12.38% 1.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Citizens Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Citizens Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Services has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Citizens Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgewater Bancshares $107.60 million 2.93 $31.40 million $1.05 10.41 Citizens Financial Services $70.37 million 2.45 $19.49 million $5.48 8.03

Bridgewater Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Financial Services. Citizens Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgewater Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bridgewater Bancshares beats Citizens Financial Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business related purposes; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. It has seven full-service offices located in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Orono, and St. Paul, Minnesota. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. The company also provides professional trust administration, investment management services, estate planning and administration, custody of securities, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, it offers brokerage and financial planning services, as well as offers assistance in various oil and gas leasing matters; and mutual funds, annuities, and health and life insurance products. The company operates 30 offices in Tioga, Bradford, Potter, Clinton, Centre, Union, Lebanon, Lancaster, Schuylkill, and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania; Allegany County, New York; and New Castle and Kent Counties, Delaware. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

