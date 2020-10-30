Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIGL. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27,842 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIGL opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $425.70 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.35. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

