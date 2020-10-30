Ripio Credit Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.00 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $18.00 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007540 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.