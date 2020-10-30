Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 8,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST opened at $86.99 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

