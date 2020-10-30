Roth Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN)

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NYSE:WRN opened at $1.08 on Monday. Western Copper and Gold has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $124.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.72.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing the Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

