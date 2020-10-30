Roth CH Acquisition I Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on November 2nd (OTCMKTS:ROCHU)

Roth CH Acquisition I’s (OTCMKTS:ROCHU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, November 2nd. Roth CH Acquisition I had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Roth CH Acquisition I’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Roth CH Acquisition I stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.58.
Roth CH Acquisition I Company Profile
Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.