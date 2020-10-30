Roth CH Acquisition I Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on November 2nd (OTCMKTS:ROCHU)

Roth CH Acquisition I’s (OTCMKTS:ROCHU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, November 2nd. Roth CH Acquisition I had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Roth CH Acquisition I’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Roth CH Acquisition I stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.58.

Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

