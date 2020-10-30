Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $2.25 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.80 price target on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $1.60 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.40 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS:ROGFF opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. Roxgold has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in Séguéla gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in Côte d'Ivoire.

