Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to $173.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from $122.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.29.

OTCMKTS CDNAF opened at $111.11 on Tuesday. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $117.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average of $90.14.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

