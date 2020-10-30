Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$173.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$173.00 in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$122.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Monday. Eight Capital restated a neutral rating and issued a C$150.00 target price on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$128.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$148.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$139.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$121.87. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$67.15 and a 52-week high of C$157.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.26.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.