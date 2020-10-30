Royal Bank of Canada Raises TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$80.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$68.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

TFII stock opened at C$61.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$23.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 27.58%.

About TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

