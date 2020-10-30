Royal Bank of Canada Raises Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $148.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRNS. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.80.

VRNS opened at $117.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.32. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $138.75.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 4,601 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total value of $573,376.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $239,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,931. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 591,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 134,003 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,672,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,976,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

