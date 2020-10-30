Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Purchased by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 523.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 135,821 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 65,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 49,766 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,932 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,646,000 after acquiring an additional 34,062 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAFT opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.45 and a 12 month high of $101.74.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $207.77 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.17%.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 1,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.18 per share, for a total transaction of $70,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 14,319 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.94 per share, with a total value of $1,001,470.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 34,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,995. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

