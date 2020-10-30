Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (ETR:ZAL) a €94.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (ETR:ZAL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

ZAL opened at €82.20 ($96.71) on Tuesday. Zalando SE has a 1-year low of €27.33 ($32.15) and a 1-year high of €87.74 ($103.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 192.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €64.89.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

