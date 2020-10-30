Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY opened at $45.51 on Friday. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

