Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 41,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,842,000 after purchasing an additional 460,930 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 11.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sanofi by 403.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 55,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Sanofi by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $45.51 on Friday. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Research analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

