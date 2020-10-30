SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on shares of SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €159.00 ($187.06) price objective on shares of SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on shares of SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €136.86 ($161.02).

SAP opened at €93.26 ($109.72) on Monday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a fifty-two week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €130.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €124.98.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

