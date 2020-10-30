Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schindler from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schindler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schindler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of SHLAF opened at $272.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.17. Schindler has a twelve month low of $201.35 and a twelve month high of $277.45.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

