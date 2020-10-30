Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Schneider National updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.18-1.22 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.37-0.41 EPS.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

