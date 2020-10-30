Schwab 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1000 ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32. Schwab 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $35.30.

