Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNDC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 97,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 62,893 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 150,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 37,561 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $798,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 76,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period.

FNDC stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31.

