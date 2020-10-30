Scotiabank Boosts iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$64.00

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IAG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$46.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.65. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of C$30.38 and a 1 year high of C$76.23.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$6.68 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 6.5300003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

