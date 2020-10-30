Scotiabank Cuts Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$500.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$600.00 to C$500.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$500.00 to C$525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cormark dropped their target price on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$650.00 to C$625.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of FFH opened at C$354.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a one year low of C$319.37 and a one year high of C$637.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$386.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$398.29.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$21.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$26.05 by C($4.89). The company had revenue of C$7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.21 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 46.4900029 earnings per share for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

