Scotiabank Cuts Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target to $500.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $560.00.

OTCMKTS FRFHF opened at $266.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 0.66. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a one year low of $223.52 and a one year high of $481.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.38.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $15.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.89 by ($1.63). Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

