Scotiabank Raises Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target to $33.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GWLIF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.25.

OTCMKTS:GWLIF opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

