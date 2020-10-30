Scotiabank Raises Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$21.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$7.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cormark reissued a buy rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

STLC opened at C$14.47 on Tuesday. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$3.24 and a 12-month high of C$14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -26.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.55.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

