Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €72.86 ($85.72).

G24 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.30 ($90.94) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

G24 stock opened at €69.80 ($82.12) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a current ratio of 18.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €75.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €70.19. Scout24 AG has a one year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a one year high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

