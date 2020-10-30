Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Sealed Air in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.99. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEE. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Shares of SEE opened at $40.17 on Friday. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $371,223.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,095,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,743. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth about $3,811,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4,958.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 577,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 566,461 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 195,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 35,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 173,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.