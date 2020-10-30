Seaport Global Securities Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Watsco in a report issued on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

NYSE WSO opened at $226.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. Watsco has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $249.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Watsco’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.