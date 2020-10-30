Seaport Global Securities Comments on Kadant Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kadant in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.63 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.21. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.33%.

KAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

KAI stock opened at $116.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.41. Kadant has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $127.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $120,756.16. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $57,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $664,090 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,343,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kadant by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,530,000 after purchasing an additional 49,939 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 8.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 504,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,245,000 after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the second quarter worth $21,347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.