Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Chart Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

Shares of GTLS opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.04.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 328.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 474,646 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after buying an additional 300,973 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,900,000 after buying an additional 250,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after buying an additional 217,813 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

