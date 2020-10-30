Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $29.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $35.02.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 199,836 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 270.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 71,068 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 40,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

