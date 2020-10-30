Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.21.
Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $29.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $35.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 199,836 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 270.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 71,068 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 40,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).
