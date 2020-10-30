Sharder Market Cap Tops $2.13 Million (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 66.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Sharder token can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $281,391.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sharder has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00031007 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.60 or 0.03944927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00027873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00229767 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sharder Token Profile

Sharder is a token. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain

Buying and Selling Sharder

Sharder can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

