Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €120.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €156.88 ($184.56).

ETR:SAE opened at €150.40 ($176.94) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €147.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €117.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -102.24. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 52 week low of €35.90 ($42.24) and a 52 week high of €168.60 ($198.35).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

