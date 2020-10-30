Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €120.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €156.88 ($184.56).

ETR:SAE opened at €150.40 ($176.94) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €147.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €117.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -102.24. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 52 week low of €35.90 ($42.24) and a 52 week high of €168.60 ($198.35).

About Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

