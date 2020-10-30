Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) (LON:FDP)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) (LON:FDP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

FDP stock opened at GBX 2,960 ($38.67) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,320.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,811.38. First Derivatives plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36). The stock has a market capitalization of $926.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

