Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

STJ has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 1,120 ($14.63) to GBX 1,104 ($14.42) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 1,005 ($13.13) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 1,074 ($14.03) to GBX 1,216 ($15.89) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 983.60 ($12.85).

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 895.80 ($11.70) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 947.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 927.15. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76. St. James’s Place plc has a 12-month low of GBX 614 ($8.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,206 ($15.76).

In other St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) news, insider Craig Gentle purchased 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 844 ($11.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,997.04 ($11,754.69).

About St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

