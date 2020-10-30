Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

CWK has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cranswick from GBX 3,760 ($49.12) to GBX 3,940 ($51.48) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,902 ($50.98).

LON:CWK opened at GBX 3,202 ($41.83) on Tuesday. Cranswick has a one year low of GBX 2,688 ($35.12) and a one year high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,513.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,627.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

