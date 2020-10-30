Short Interest in Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) Declines By 41.7%

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Canterbury Park stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Canterbury Park at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canterbury Park stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 million, a P/E ratio of 70.30 and a beta of 0.62. Canterbury Park has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%.

Canterbury Park Company Profile

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

