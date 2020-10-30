Short Interest in CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) Increases By 63.0%

CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the September 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in CHF Solutions by 50.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 30,532 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CHF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHFS shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of CHF Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CHFS stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. CHF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 285.45% and a negative return on equity of 295.29%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CHF Solutions will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

