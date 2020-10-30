Short Interest in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Declines By 48.9%

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the September 30th total of 132,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 977,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ CREG opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. China Recycling Energy has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Recycling Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About China Recycling Energy

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

