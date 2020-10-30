Short Interest in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Rises By 114.3%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the September 30th total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CLPS Incorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of CLPS stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. CLPS Incorporation has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $8.86.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

