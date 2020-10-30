Short Interest in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Decreases By 41.7%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the September 30th total of 6,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of CGEN opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 2.76. Compugen has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 582,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 432,356 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Compugen in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Compugen from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

