Short Interest in CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) Grows By 132.4%

CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 132.4% from the September 30th total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CounterPath stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,142 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of CounterPath at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

CPAH stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 million, a P/E ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 1.57. CounterPath has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter. CounterPath had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite that enables consumers and business users to make VoIP audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and Bria Solo, which offers individual users to deploy their own softphones for use against SIP-based call sever.

